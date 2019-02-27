Dalpe signed a two-year, two-way contract extension with Columbus on Wednesday.

Dalpe has been up and down between both the AHL and NHL, registering just one point in 28 games this campaign with the big club. With the Blue Jackets adding forwards Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel at the trade deadline, most of Dalpe's time will likely be spent in AHL Cleveland this season.

