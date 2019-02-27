Blue Jackets' Zac Dalpe: Inks contract extension
Dalpe signed a two-year, two-way contract extension with Columbus on Wednesday.
Dalpe has been up and down between both the AHL and NHL, registering just one point in 28 games this campaign with the big club. With the Blue Jackets adding forwards Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel at the trade deadline, most of Dalpe's time will likely be spent in AHL Cleveland this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...