Blue Jackets' Zac Dalpe: Placed on waivers
Dalpe (upper body) is on the waiver wire Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Dalpe -- who has played in just one of Columbus' previous eight outings -- will likely head down to AHL Cleveland if he goes unclaimed. Even when healthy, the center was averaging a paltry 7:42 of ice time, so it shouldn't come as a surprise the organization wants to get him some additional play time.
