Steen announced his retirement Thursday due to a lingering back injury.

Steen was selected by the Maple Leafs with the 24th overall pick back in the 2002 NHL Draft. The veteran winger spent four years playing for Toronto before being traded to St. Louis on Nov. 24, 2008. Steen spent the next 12 years with the Blues, racking up a combined 245 goals and 377 assists, including 183 power-play points, in 1018 career NHL contests. The 2019 Stanley Cup champion also added another 36 points in 91 postseason contests. With Steen likely headed for long-term injured reserve, the Blues will be allowed to exceed the cap by his $5.75 million salary.