Steen (undisclosed) won't be available for Friday's Game 6 against the Canucks, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Steen's continued absence will test the Blues' depth up front, but it won't impact fantasy players, as the veteran forward has gone scoreless while averaging just 12:02 of ice time in four games this postseason. With Steen still on the shelf, Jordan Kyrou will likely hold on to a bottom-six role for Game 6.