Blues' Carter Hutton: Expected to sign with Buffalo
Hutton is expected to sign with the Sabres once the NHL's free-agency period opens Sunday, the Associated Press reports.
Hutton was fantastic in limited action with the Blues last season, compiling a 17-7-3 record while posting an impressive 2.09 GAA and .931 save percentage in 32 appearances. The journeyman netminder has been a backup throughout his six-year NHL career, but with Robin Lehner presumably on his way out as an unrestricted free agent, Hutton is a shoe-in for the starting gig in Buffalo in 2018-19., and could be a sneaky value pick in fantasy drafts this year.
