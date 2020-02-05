Blues' Zach Sanford: Scores twice to extend streak
Sanford scored a pair of goals and added two hits in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.
Sanford's two-goal effort gave him four tallies and five helpers during his six-game point streak. He also set a career high in points with 21, achieved in only 41 contests. The 25-year-old has added 53 shots on net, 76 hits and a plus-9 rating this season, earning a role in the top six while he's running hot.
