Blues' Zachary Sanford: Activated from IR, bound for AHL

Sanford (shoulder) was activated from injured reserve and subsequently assigned to AHL San Antonio on Thursday.

Sanford won't be of use to fantasy owners while he's in the AHL, but that could change in a hurry if injuries start creeping up on the Blues' more established forwards. After all, the Massachusetts native was originally selected in the second round (61st overall) of the 2013 draft, and he still figures to be a serviceable option in the coming years.