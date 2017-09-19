Blues' Zachary Sanford: Out until February at earliest
Sanford will miss 5-to-6 months with a dislocated shoulder.
The original prognosis for Sanford wasn't so gloomy, as it was believed he'd only be out "a couple weeks," but he wouldn't have been a lock to break camp even in a healthy state, and the Blues have plenty of depth up front to ride out his injury.
