Blues' Zachary Sanford: Out until February at earliest

Sanford will miss 5-to-6 months with a dislocated shoulder.

The original prognosis for Sanford wasn't so gloomy, as it was believed he'd only be out "a couple weeks," but he wouldn't have been a lock to break camp even in a healthy state, and the Blues have plenty of depth up front to ride out his injury.

