Richardson is expected to be the Flames' western pro scout in 2023-24, Ryan Pike of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

This is a move that effectively confirms that Richardson's playing career is over after he didn't play in 2022-23. The 38-year-old had 111 goals and 143 assists in 869 career games for the Avalanche, Kings, Canucks, Coyotes, Predators, Flames and Canucks in his career.