Richardson was claimed off waivers by Vancouver from Calgary on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
The 36-year-old will head back to Vancouver for his second stint with the club after spending two seasons there from 2013-15. Richardson has only managed four points in 27 games this season with the Flames, though, so he's not likely to provide much of a fantasy punch in his new digs.
