Richardson provided an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.

Richardson ended a six-game point drought with his helper on an Alex Chiasson tally in the third period. The 37-year-old Richardson has picked up four points in 16 games with the Canucks, matching his output from 27 contests with the Flames to begin the season. He's added 59 hits, 35 PIM and a minus-1 rating while mainly playing in a bottom-six role at both of his stops around the league in 2021-22.