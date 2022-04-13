Richardson scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights.
Richardson just had to get a stick on a pass from Elias Pettersson, and he converted at 13:03 of the second period. the 37-year-old Richardson won't share the ice much with the Canucks' top players -- he's been limited to a fourth-line role since he was claimed on waivers from the Flames. He's at seven points, 27 shots on net, 51 hits, 31 PIM and a minus-2 rating in 36 appearances this season.
