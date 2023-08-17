Sutter signed a professional tryout agreement with the Oilers on Wednesday, per CapFriendly.

Sutter has missed the last two seasons while recovering from long-term symptoms of COVID-19. The 34-year-old will now look to win a bottom-six job as a defensive center while training with the Oilers' during camp in September. The long layoff and the role he could see if he makes the team are both factors that will likely keep Sutter from reaching fantasy relevance if he's able to resume his career.