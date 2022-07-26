Sutter (COVID-19) remains sidelined with long-haul symptoms of the virus that don't allow him to train, Ben Kuzma of The Province reports.

Sutter, an unrestricted free agent following the expiration of his contract with the Canucks, remains unable to do cardio exercises for more than a short period. His long-haul symptoms include difficulty breathing when he works outs, He missed all of the 2021-22 season, and without any progress in his treatment and a return to normal activity, the center's career will remain on pause. Sutter has 152 goals and 137 assists in 770 games, but it's unclear if he'll continue to pursue a playing career or eventually decide to retire.