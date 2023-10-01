Sutter announced his retirement from the NHL on Sunday, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Sutter as selected 11th overall in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft by the Hurricanes. He spent 13 years with Carolina, Pittsburgh and Vancouver, tallying 152 goals and 289 points in 770 career games. The 34-year-old hasn't played since the 2020-21 campaign but was attempting a comeback in training camp with Edmonton.