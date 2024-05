Bussi was recalled from AHL Providence on Monday.

Bussi posted a 23-10-5 record with a 2.67 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 41 minor-league appearances during the 2023-24 regular season. He also went 1-3 with a 2.14 GAA and a .922 save percentage during the AHL playoffs. The 25-year-old will be Boston's third netminder during the NHL postseason behind Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark.