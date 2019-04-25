Wagner will re-enter the Bruins' lineup for Game 1 of the team's second-round playoff series against Columbus on Thursday.

With Wagner, who was held without a point in five games in the team's opening-round series versus the Maple Leafs, back in the lineup, Karson Kuhlman is in line to be a scratch Thursday. Wagner scored a career-high 12 goals to go along with seven helpers in 76 regular-season games, while also racking up 247 hits, mark that ranked the winger fifth in the league in 2018-19.