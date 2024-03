Beecher (illness) won't play Saturday against Philadelphia, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Beecher has a goal and two points in four games since he was recalled from AHL Providence. Overall, the rookie forward has six goals and nine points in 43 games in Boston this season. James van Riemsdyk is expected to return Saturday, filling a middle-six role, while Jakub Lauko will likely shift down to Beecher's spot on the fourth line.