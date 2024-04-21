Beecher scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 1.

Beecher had just one goal over his last 10 contests during the regular season. The 23-year-old was briefly assigned to AHL Providence following the Bruins' penultimate regular-season game, but he was recalled to play in a fourth-line role once more to begin the playoffs. He had 10 points, 112 hits and 38 shots on net over 52 appearances as a rookie this year, but there's always a risk he could sit for a more veteran forward if his play is underwhelming in the postseason.