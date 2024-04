Beecher was reassigned to AHL Providence on Tuesday, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports.

Beecher will switch spots with Jayson Megna, who was recalled in a corresponding move. This may be a temporary change -- it wouldn't be surprising to see Beecher, who's picked up 10 points and 112 hits through 52 top-level contests this season, back with the Bruins for the playoffs.