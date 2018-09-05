Fayne has signed a PTO with the Bruins.

Fayne was waived by the Oilers ahead of last season and ultimately appeared in just six games for AHL Bakersfield. The 31-year-old defenseman has proven to be a solid shot-blocking presence in the right situation, but long gone are his days flirting with 20 minutes per game. He must first land an actual in-season contract before we can determine what he's worth in fantasy games (if anything at all).