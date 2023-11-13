Lucic (ankle) is not recovering as quickly as expected. Coach Jim Montgomery told reporters Monday, "Looch is not going as quick as we expected, so he's maybe a week behind where we expected, but it's not dramatic."

Lucic has already missed 10 games while on long-term injured reserve but won't be back in the short term based on this latest news. In his four games this season, the veteran winger managed two assists but put just one shot on goal while averaging 11:58 of ice time per game. Until Lucic is cleared to return, Oskar Steen and Jakub Lauko figure to serve in fourth-line roles.