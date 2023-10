Lucic will miss a couple of weeks because of his ankle injury, coach Jim Montgomery told Joe Haggerty of Bruins' Substack on Thursday.

Lucic has already been absent for two straight contests due to his injury. He has two assists, two PIM and eight hits in four outings this season. When Lucic is available, Boston will likely use him in a bottom-six capacity, though he might also get the occasional assignment on the power play.