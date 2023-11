Steen is back with the Bruins at practice Monday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Steen is still searching for his first point of the 2023-24 campaign, having been held off the scoresheet in all seven of his games this season. Considering the 25-year-old Swede has managed just eight shots and is averaging just 8:35 of ice time, he will be hard-pressed to record a point any time soon.