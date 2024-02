Steen failed to record a point against Vancouver on Thursday, his 24th straight game without a tally.

Steen has been in and out of the lineup over his point drought but still hasn't written his name on the scoresheet since Nov. 14 versus Buffalo, his only marker of the season. At this point, even when he does play, Steen shouldn't be expected to offer much in the way of fantasy production given his lack of offensive upside.