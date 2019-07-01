The Bruins have signed Lindholm to a two-year deal with an annual salary cap hit of $850,000.

The Bruins also signed Brett Ritchie to a one-year, $1 million deal, a pair of signings that bolster the team's bottom-six forward corps in the wake of Noel Acciari's departure. Lindholm isn't really on the fantasy radar, however, after logging just one goal and 13 points in 65 games (61 with Toronto and four with Winnipeg) last season. The 27-year-old can play both center and wing, a trait the Bruins like in their depth guys up front and given his production in Sweden prior to last season, the 6-0, 183 pounder probably has a degree of untapped offensive upside.