Bruins' Par Lindholm: Headed for Boston
The Bruins have signed Lindholm to a two-year deal with an annual salary cap hit of $850,000.
The Bruins also signed Brett Ritchie to a one-year, $1 million deal, a pair of signings that bolster the team's bottom-six forward corps in the wake of Noel Acciari's departure. Lindholm isn't really on the fantasy radar, however, after logging just one goal and 13 points in 65 games (61 with Toronto and four with Winnipeg) last season. The 27-year-old can play both center and wing, a trait the Bruins like in their depth guys up front and given his production in Sweden prior to last season, the 6-0, 183 pounder probably has a degree of untapped offensive upside.
More News
-
Jets' Par Lindholm: Shipped to neighboring province•
-
Maple Leafs' Par Lindholm: Deep drought for pivot•
-
Maple Leafs' Par Lindholm: Cannot buy a goal•
-
Maple Leafs' Par Lindholm: Two helpers in rout of Devils•
-
Maple Leafs' Par Lindholm: Notches assist in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Par Lindholm: Gets first NHL goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...