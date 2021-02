Lindholm is expected to return to his native Sweden after the Bruins waived him Sunday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Lindholm suited up for just one game with the Bruins this year. He often shuffled between the taxi squad and the active roster. In 106 NHL games, the 29-year-old forward collected 19 points, but there's a realistic chance he could play out the rest of his career overseas after never finding much more than a bottom-six role in the NHL.