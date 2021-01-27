Lindholm skated on aline with Trent Frederic and Jack Studnicka during Wednesday's practice.

With Jake DeBrusk (lower body) set to miss at least one game, it looks like Lindholm -- who is on the Bruins' taxi squad -- could draw into the team's lineup Thursday against the Penguins. Lindholm saw action in 40 games with Boston last season, recording three goals and six points in that span. The 29-year-old has been serving as a spare forward in practice of late, but as the current campaign rolls along, Lindholm figures to see spot duty when the team is shorthanded up front.