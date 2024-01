Brown was recalled from AHL Providence on Saturday, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports.

Brown has one assist in 10 NHL games this season. He has been productive at the AHL level, scoring twice while adding nine assists in 15 games. The Bruins already have 13 healthy forwards, so an announcement as to an injury or illness should occur before the Bruins' 12:30 ET puck drop versus Philadelphia on Saturday.