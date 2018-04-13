Bruins' Riley Nash: Dealt with concussion symptoms
Nash revealed Friday that in addition to suffering an ear laceration which required 40 stitches to close after absorbing a Torey Krug shot back on March 31, he also suffered from concussion symptoms, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
On the plus side, the veteran forward skated in a non-contact jersey Friday and is progressing well. While he's not in line to play Saturday night against the Maple Leafs, Nash does appear to be inching closer to a return to action in advance of Monday's Game 3 in Toronto. With Tommy Wingels (undisclosed) also banged up, Ryan Donato is a candidate to make his playoff debut for the Bruins on Saturday.
