Bruins' Riley Nash: Set to fill in for Bergeron

Nash is slated to center Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak in Thursday night's playoff game against the Maple Leafs.

Nash thus moves up to the B's first line and is on track to see added power-play duty Thursday, the result of Patrice Bergeron (upper body) being a surprise Game 4 scratch. While Nash's skills aren't at the level of Bergeron, the added opportunities he's likely to see Thursday could make him a nice late lineup add in daily fantasy formats.