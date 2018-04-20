Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Game 5 start on tap
Rask is slated to start Saturday night's playoff game against Toronto, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.
With the Bruins up 3-1 in their first-round series against the Maple Leafs, the team will look to close things out with a triumph at home Saturday. Rask will thus look to build off a stellar effort in Thursday's 3-1 win in Toronto, while his teammates will seek to recapture the form that led to them outscoring the Leafs by a 12-4 margin in two games played in Boston to open the series.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...