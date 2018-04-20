Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Game 5 start on tap

Rask is slated to start Saturday night's playoff game against Toronto, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.

With the Bruins up 3-1 in their first-round series against the Maple Leafs, the team will look to close things out with a triumph at home Saturday. Rask will thus look to build off a stellar effort in Thursday's 3-1 win in Toronto, while his teammates will seek to recapture the form that led to them outscoring the Leafs by a 12-4 margin in two games played in Boston to open the series.