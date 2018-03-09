Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Gets 27th win
Rask made 31 saves to beat the Flyers, 3-2, on Thursday.
Rask didn't concede at even strength, as Philadelphia scored on the power play in the first and shorthanded in the second. It looked like this one was destined for overtime until Brad Marchand potted the game-winning goal with 22 seconds remaining, allowing Rask to nab the regulation win on a night that saw his team get outshot 33-27. The Finnish netminder now sports a 27-11-4 record, 2.27 GAA and .920 save percentage.
