Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Gets nod for China Games finale
Rask will draw the start against the Flames on Wednesday morning for the finale of the NHL China Games, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
This game will be held in Beijing after the first -- a 4-3 shootout win for the Flames on Saturday -- was held in Shenzhen. Rask will enter the new season healthy after needing a procedure to drain a bursa on his ankle in May. He posted a 34-14-5 record, 2.36 GAA and .917 save percentage last season.
More News
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Healthy ahead of new campaign•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Slated to undergo ankle procedure•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Makes 19 saves in Game 5 loss•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Looking to avert elimination Sunday•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Suffers loss in Game 4•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Confirmed to start Friday•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...