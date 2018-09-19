Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Gets nod for China Games finale

Rask will draw the start against the Flames on Wednesday morning for the finale of the NHL China Games, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

This game will be held in Beijing after the first -- a 4-3 shootout win for the Flames on Saturday -- was held in Shenzhen. Rask will enter the new season healthy after needing a procedure to drain a bursa on his ankle in May. He posted a 34-14-5 record, 2.36 GAA and .917 save percentage last season.