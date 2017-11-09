Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Gives up three goals again

Rask turned aside 30 of 33 shots in a 4-2 loss to the New York Rangers.

Relying on the offense caught up to Rask, as New York was able to take advantage of mistakes and prevent the Bruins from overcoming the deficit. He's not himself as of late and doesn't have much time to solve that when the Bruins tangle with the Maple Leafs twice in two days.

