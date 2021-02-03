Rask is scheduled to start both Wednesday and Friday night against the Flyers, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports.

Coach Bruce Cassidy has leaned toward a goalie rotation between Rask and Jaroslav Halak, but with the Bruins' scheduled games against the Sabres on Feb. 6 and Feb. 8 having been postponed, Rask will have extra time to rest up after his upcoming back-to-back turns. Rask approaches Wednesday's contest against the Flyers -- who have won four straight -- with a 2.49 GAA and .890 save percentage over his first five starts this season.