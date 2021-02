Rask made 28 saves in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers.

For the second straight night, the Bruins got run out of the building, and this time it was Rask on the receiving end of the shellacking. The veteran netminder had given up at least three goals in each of his last three starts and five of his last seven, saddling him with a 2.86 GAA and .892 save percentage on the season despite a strong 7-3-1 record.