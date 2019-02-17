Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Secures win versus Kings
Rask stopped 23 of 25 shots for the win in a 4-2 victory over the Kings on Saturday.
Rask has now won five straight starts, equaling his best run of the season from Dec. 29 to Jan 12. Rask improves to 19-8-4 with a 2.37 GAA and a .920 save percentage. Both he and creasemate Jaroslav Halak have been good this season, giving the Bruins an embarrassment of riches in the blue paint.
