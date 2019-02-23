Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Starting in St. Louis

Rask will guard the goal in Saturday's road game against the Blues.

Rask has been on a roll in the month of February, stringing together six straight wins despite posting a modest 2.46 GAA and .912 save percentage over that span. The Finnish netminder will look to stay the course and pick up his 21st win of the season in a road matchup with a red-hot St. Louis team that's gone 9-1-0 in its last 10 games.