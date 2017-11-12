Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Still hasn't woken up this season

Rask made 21 saves in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs. He allowed three goals.

Rask's numbers are queasy at best this season. His .901 save percentage would be Mendoza-like if he played on a diamond and his 2.79 GAA is creeping up. Rask delivered a 2-6-2 record in his last 10. Sadly, that's bench-worthy.