Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Strong play not enough
Rask made 33 saves Thursday in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Lightning.
It was Tuukka's first loss of the season, albeit in a shootout. And he's allowed just seven goals in four games. Thoughts of any kind of decline in his game are clearly absurd. Rask remains one of the NHL's best twinetenders and an elite fantasy asset.
