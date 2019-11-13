Bruins' Zachary Senyshyn: Won't finish Tuesday's game
Senyshyn (lower body) will not return to Tuesday's game versus the Panthers.
It's unclear at this time how severe Senyshyn's injury is. He skated only 4:46 in the contest before suffering the injury. The 22-year-old's status should be updated prior to the Bruins' next game Friday versus the Maple Leafs.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.