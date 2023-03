Allard had two shots on goal over 11:31 of ice time in Sunday's 4-3 loss to Vegas.

Allard was an emergency callup from AHL Laval on Saturday and was needed to make his Montreal debut when the team announced both Justin Barron (upper body) and Kaiden Guhle (upper body) were unavailable against the Golden Knights. If the injuries on the blue line linger, the 25-year-old Allard could get more exposure to the NHL.