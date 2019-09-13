Canadiens' Gustav Olofsson: Out indefinitely
Olofsson is considered out indefinitely with an upper-body injury that he suffered prior to training camp, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
A shoulder problem plagued Olofsson last year, though this appears to be a separate issue. The Swedish blueliner's injury will all but guarantee that he starts the year in the minors with AHL Laval, though he could earn a call-up later in the season.
