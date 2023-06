Olofsson signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Kraken on Tuesday.

Olofsson spent the bulk of 2022-23 with AHL Coachella Valley, though he played in just 20 games and picked up six points in the regular season. He also had five points in 26 playoff contests as the Firebirds made it to the Calder Cup Finals. He'll likely again serve as defensive depth for the Kraken organization.