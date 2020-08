Evans (undisclosed) is considered doubtful for Friday's Game 4 against the Penguins, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Evans exited Wednesday's Game 3 after taking a huge hit from Pittsburgh's Brandon Tanev and didn't return. If the Penguins are able to force a Game 5, it will be held Saturday, so at this point Evans is looking iffy at best for the remainder of Montreal's qualifying round series.