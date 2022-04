Evans is dealing with an undisclosed injury and won't play against Minnesota on Tuesday, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Evans has put together a decent campaign with career bests in goals (11), assists (13) and games played (67). While the 25-year-old Toronto native is unlikely to ever be a 40-point producer for the Habs, he should be capable of offering decent mid-range fantasy value in a middle-six role for the team.