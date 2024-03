Evans scored a goal on four shots and had three hits in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Lightning.

Evans was in the right place at the right time for Montreal's second goal. He was set up in the slot when Brendan Gallagher corralled a loose puck in the corner and fed Evans, who redirected the puck past Andrei Vasilevskiy to put the Habs up 2-0. It was the first goal in seven games for Evans, who has three goals and three assists over the last nine games.