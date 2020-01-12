Peca had one hit and was minus-1 over 7:57 of ice time in Saturday's 2-1 in overtime win over Ottawa.

Peca returned to the lineup after missing 14 games with a knee injury and skated on the third line. He was getting regular shifts until the Senators took control of the play late in the second period. Peca played just 51 seconds in the third period and was stapled to the bench after being on the ice for Ottawa's game-tying goal.