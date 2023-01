The Islanders dealt Raty, along with Anthony Beauvillier and a first-round draft pick, to Vancouver in exchange for Bo Horvat on Monday.

Raty was selected in the second round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft and has seen some NHL time this season, tallying two goals in 12 appearances. He's also scored 15 points in 27 AHL games. It's unclear if Raty will immediately join Vancouver or head to AHL Abbotsford but he should see more NHL action this season either way.